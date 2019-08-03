Salt Lake leaders host event standing against Trump refugee and immigration policies

Salt Lake City and County leadership took a stand for refugees Saturday, participating in a nationwide day of action in response to the Trump Administration’s refugee and immigration policies.

“Rise For Refuge,” coordinated by We Are All America and Refugee Congress, singled out Administration officials’ reported plan for zero out refugee resettlement in 2020.

The Salt Lake City event was hosted by Mayor Jackie Biskupki’s office on the steps of the City and County Building, including an interfaith prayer service and a resource fair for immigrant and refugee community members.

According to organizers, was one of more than two dozen events across the US, in cities like Los Angeles, Nashville and Portland as well as at Trump Tower in New York City.

The city said organizers are “calling on Congress to cut funding for deportations, detention, and border militarization” and “stop the asylum ban and end child and family deportation.”

Salt Lake City said in a statement that, locally, the Trump Administration’s immigration and refugee policies have resulted in a 72% decrease in the number of refugees resettled in Utah, from 1,319 in 2016 to just 366 in 2018.