Salt Lake County’s 1st Mayor Nancy Workman Dies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Former Salt Lake County Mayor Nancy Workman has passed away.

Workman was the first Salt Lake County Mayor, elected back in 2000 after the county switched from a commissioner based form of government. The Republican civic leader also served as County Recorder.

Workman’s term as mayor was marred by controversy. In 2004, she faced two felony charges for alleged misuse of public funds, but she was found not guilty a year later.

Workman, who also served as President and CEO of the Sandy Chamber of Commerce, passed away May 3rd peacefully in her St. George home, according to her obituary.

Workman was 80 years old.