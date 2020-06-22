Salt Lake County offers free COVID-19 testing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 NEWS)— Health officials say the state continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Salt Lake County Health Department is offering free testing the week of June 22. The county says whether ill or not anyone can get tested.

Health officials say testing is key to tracing and stopping transmission of the virus in the community, which health officials say has seen a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases.

Testing is free, no doctors referral necessary and results are usually available within 3 to 5 business days.

Need to be testes? See a list of this weeks free testing events.