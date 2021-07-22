Salt Lake County leaders recommend children under 12 mask up in school until vaccine is available

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A new school year is just a few weeks away for Utah students, and until children younger than 12 years old can get the COVID-19 vaccine, Salt Lake County leaders are pleading with parents to send their children to school with a mask, to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

Utah, as well as Salt Lake County, have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, Dr. Angela Dunn, the executive director of the Salt Lake County Health Department, said a majority of cases are among the unvaccinated.

“It’s so important to emphasize that 100% of our kids under the age of 12 are unvaccinated, and therefore susceptible to getting COVID,” Dr. Dunn said. “The best way for you to protect your family, your friends, your neighbors, your kids, is for you to get vaccinated.”

Soon, students will be back in the classroom, many maskless Dr. Dunn said; as state law now bans mask mandates in schools and limits county authority.

“We need to figure it out in advance, we can’t go through the sequence of events that would lead to an overturn by the legislature,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson.

For now, Dr. Dunn said the only hope is to surround kids with vaccinated adults.

“This will keep them safer; it will allow them to go to in-person school, engage in extracurricular activities, with a lower risk of getting COVID,” she said.

And Dr. Dunn said to also have kids mask up as an additional layer of protection until they’re able to get the shot – which she says could be by the end of the year.

“Once all school-age kids have access to the vaccine, we won’t need to recommend universal masking for unvaccinated individuals,” she said. “But right now, it is our collective responsibility to protect those who don’t even have the option of getting vaccinated.”

While growing evidence shows kids fair better with the coronavirus than adults, Dr. Dunn said masking up could save a life.

“But I ask what is the risk of wearing a mask if you’re going to save the lives of 1, 2, 5, children in Salt Lake County? Because while it’s a small number, it’s a huge impact on an individual family,” she said.

For teachers who have not yet received the shot, Dr. Dunn also encourages them to roll up their sleeves and protect themselves.

“The vaccines are safe and effective and had the terrible experience last fall of teachers getting very, very ill from COVID,” she said. “And if they’re entering into that school classroom setting again, where COVID spread rapidly, indoors, crowded settings, potentially a lot of unvaccinated students, the best way for that teacher to protect themselves is through vaccines – especially as most kids won’t be wearing masks, especially in that middle school, high school level.”

Moving forward, county leaders said they will continue to follow case rates and will make sure legislative leadership is aware of COVID-19 trends in schools.