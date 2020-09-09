Salt Lake County Issues Declaration of Emergency after widespread windstorm damage

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Mayor Jenny Wilson issues emergency delcartion for Salt Lake County after assessing damages from Utah’s windstorm that hit Tuesday morning.

In a letter sent to city mayors around Utah, Wilson said Salt Lake County (SLCo) Emergency and Public Works crews worked to address the results of the recent severe weather event and accompanying hurricane-force wind storms.

“I am sending this report to update you on the status of Salt Lake County’s response to this

most recent emergency,” said Mayor Wilson. “We have seen a significant amount of damage throughout SLCo due to fallen trees and flying debris, principally located along the northeastern portion of the county. We also experienced widespread power outages resulting in business and school closures.“



Emergency Declaration:

Salt Lake County issued a Declaration of Emergency (DOE) for yesterday’s high wind

emergency event. The decision to issue the DOE was based on multiple concerns, including the

extent of damage, anticipated need for resources, and cost of recovery. A local emergency

declaration provides avenues for municipalities and counties to receive financial and material

resources from the state or federal government. Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake have also

issued emergency declarations.