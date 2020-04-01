Salt Lake County forms outreach teams to protect unsheltered homeless from coronavirus

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County has formed an outreach team to help protect unsheltered individuals from the spread of coronavirus.

In a press release issued by the county, they said they have formed several multidisciplinary outreach teams to provide COVID-19 assessments, connection to medical care, education on social

distancing by seeking to minimize the size of groups and conducting wellness checks.

The teams will also continue to ensure basic needs are met such as food, clothing, and hygiene supplies and they will connect individuals with services and resources as appropriate. Teams will additionally collect data to assist with identifying the needs of unsheltered individuals and locations for additional follow-up from the Salt Lake County Health Department.

Each outreach team consists of an outreach worker, a peer support specialist, and a public

health nurse. Team members will take the necessary steps to protect themselves and their clients from the potential spread of COVID-19 by asking the appropriate screening questions, wearing personal protective equipment, and practicing social distancing.

If you see a large group that may need assistance, you can call Volunteers of America Outreach

Response Lines at 801-631-7584 (countywide) or 385-266-0020 (Salt Lake City).