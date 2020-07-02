Salt Lake County extends mandatory masks through August

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County Health Department announced Thursday an extension of the mandatory mask order for those who live or visit the county.

The order, which was set to expire on Friday, July 3, is now being extended to Thursday, August 20.

The original order went into effect Saturday, June 27, and Nicholas Rupp with the health department said officials knew one week of the order would not be long enough, but the county needed permission to extend it.

“We always knew we’d need to extend that order if we wanted to see that it was doing what we needed it to,” Rupp said. “We originally stopped on July 3rd cause that’s when the Governor’s order expired, and we couldn’t go beyond that until we had permission to do so.”

Rupp said Governor Gary Herbert will extend his order, and now, so will the county.

Summit County also requires people to wear a face mask in public, and their order is set to expire Tuesday, Sept. 1st, according to the Summit County Health Department’s website.

