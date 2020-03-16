Salt Lake County declares public health emergency

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County officials declared a public health emergency Monday afternoon in wake of the spreading coronavirus.
Immediately following Salt Lake County’s declaration, the county health department issued a health order regarding business operations in the county, including specific regulations for the food and beverage industry such as prohibiting dine-in options.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
What others are clicking on:
- VASA Fitness to close gyms to mitigate spread of coronavirus
- Dollar General to dedicate first hour of shopping day to seniors amid coronavirus pandemic
- Price gouging: It’s illegal during an emergency and it could cost you $1,000
- Domestic violence could spike as coronavirus keeps people inside, victims advocates say
- Hogle Zoo closes amid coronavirus outbreak