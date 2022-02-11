Salt Lake County DA rules deadly force was justified in July shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has called a deadly shooting from July justified and the officers were within their legal means to use deadly force.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill presented the findings Wednesday and reviewed much of the body camera footage.

“It was not unreasonable for Officer Bromley at that time when they are there that they took fire and he returned fire, therefore his initial use of force was justified and the subsequent fatal tragic outcome was really the product of a self-inflicted gunshot wound so with that we rule the shooting to be justified in the use of legal force,” said Gill.

We know back on July 20th, three SLCPD officers responded to this apartment near 800 North and Redwood Road to a call that a man had a gun and was experiencing a mental health crisis.

This shooting ended with the death of 42-year-old Navada Escholt.

Escholt was found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In the bodycam footage Escholt shoots one round from the front of the apartment at officers.

That round was later found in a vehicle behind the officers.

An SLCPD officer, Officer Bradley then fires a shot back that was later found in the brick wall of the apartment.

A third bullet is then heard that ultimately would be the cause of death of Escholt. S

Gill said officers were dealt with an unpredictable situation but did the right thing.

He added, however, law enforcement can handle mental health challenges better, regardless of the outcome.

“Anytime we have a loss of life in our community that is a loss to our community and in this scenario, we had a person under crisis,” said Gill.

Officers tried to make contact with Escholt several times and tried to have his ex-wife get him to talk to them.

Gill said all officers were trained in crisis intervention.

“So they demonstrated incredible restraint by both keeping distance outside of them and reaching out so they could make contact with him so that is something that really stuck out to us as well,” said Gill.