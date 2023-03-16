MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – With the expectation of potential localized flooding, Salt Lake County is calling for volunteers to help fill sandbags in preparation.

The County will be hosting two sandbagging events this weekend on March 17 and 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Midvale Operations Public Works yards located on 604 West and 6960 South. The event will be located at the Flood Control Sandbag Shed just north of the main building.

Volunteers are asked to bring shovels and work gloves. Salt Lake County will provide bottled water to keep volunteers hydrated.

On Thursday, March 16, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order providing an optional eight hours of administrative leave for state employees of executive branch agencies to volunteer to help with flood responses.

Snowpack levels throughout the state exceed 150%. While the extra snow this winter will help with ongoing drought concerns, many communities are planning on floods while cities in Washington County have already been flooded.

“With the weather warming up, flooding is a major disaster concern in Utah. We’re experiencing record-breaking snowpack levels and we want to be prepared for what spring could have in store,” said Gov. Cox. “Utah’s state employees are community-minded and we know many will want to support their local emergency response teams for the common good.”

The Governor’s Office warns that flood risks could persist throughout the upcoming months. The Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, and the Governor’s Office are working with city and county officials to make sure emergency plans are in place.