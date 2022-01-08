Salt Lake County bar owner speaks out against 30-day mask mandate

FILE—In this Feb. 21, 2020 file photo, Yuengling’s new upscale light beer, Flight, is seen on tap with Yuengling’s other beers at D.G. Yuengling & Son’s Mill Creek brewery in Pottsville, Pa. A trademark tiff between America’s oldest beer maker and its best-selling beer brand appears to be over before it really began. Last week, D.G. Yuengling & Son demanded its much larger rival, Anheuser-Busch, stop using a tagline for its forthcoming Bud Light Next zero-carb beer. Bud Light had been calling it the “next generation of beer.” Yuengling says that’s too close to the trademarked slogan it uses for its Flight low-carb brew. (Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP, File)

Salt Lake County (ABC4) – A Salt Lake County bar owner is speaking out against the 30-day mask mandate issued Friday by Salt Lake County officials.

Bar owner, Rob Joseph, is the owner or several clubs and bars and calls the mask mandate a ‘political stunt’. Joseph also went on to say that if officials were “truly concerned about health issues they would’ve given advance notice of a pending mandate allowing businesses to prepare”.

Joseph released the following statement in regards to the mask mandate:

“As an owner of several bars and clubs: This mask mandate is nothing more than a 11th hour political stunt. If they truly are concerned about health issues they would’ve given advance notice of a pending mandate allowing businesses to prepare. They would also give advance notice so the county council and the governor could weigh in on the mandate. NY and California Have had the strictest mandates in the country and yet the highest numbers and infected persons. They clearly don’t know what the hell they are doing and this smells more of political grandstanding than trying to address the issue of health. They are just trying to make it as difficult as possible or as uncomfortable of as possible in order to force their vaccine mandate which to date has proven not to stop the spread of Covid with many many people still getting and dying from Covid even after getting vaccinated and booster shots. I personally know people in the bar industry out of state where mandates have been in affect and they’ve had to shut down their bars because all their employees are still even post back saying vaccinated and booster shot getting Covid. Not just once but multiple times.”

The mask mandate went into effect Saturday, January 8 and goes until 5 p.m. on February 7.