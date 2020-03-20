Salt Lake County bans gatherings of more than 10 people

A line of people waiting to buy supplies amid coronavirus fears snakes through a parking lot at a Costco, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County Health Department issued a Public Health Order for Salt Lake County Thursday banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

On Thursday, the Salt Lake County Health Department updated its orders prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people with the exception of grocery stores.

On March 16, The Utah Department of Health issued a Public Health Order effective March 18 through April 1 prohibiting food service dining and bars across Utah.

Take-out, drive-thru, pick-up, and delivery, including by third-party services are still permitted. Mobile food trucks and carts are also permitted.

These non-dine-in food services are allowed only with the social distancing and sanitizing requirements outlined in the order.

According to the Salt Lake County Health Department website “All businesses and workplaces are required to implement social distancing measures and exclude symptomatic workers from physical attendance in the workplace. Social distancing should include at least 6 feet between customers in the establishment.”

Third-party food delivery services like Uber Eats, Door Dash, etc. are still permitted but must observe “no contact delivery” to eliminate person-to-person contact, Salt Lake County officials say.

