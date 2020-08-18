Salt Lake County grants CARES Act funding to help charter schools reopen

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County announced Tuesday it is providing reimbursement grants to each of the fifty charter schools to help them reopen and help offset the impacts of COVID-19.

The grants are designed to reimburse CARES eligible expenses as schools navigate through the difficult task of re-opening this fall. Charter school leaders indicated they needed the funding to help with staffing support and technology needs.

The charter school grants range from $9,000 to $49,000 and the amount given to each school is based on the total number of students and the number of Title 1 students served.

The money does not need to be repaid, but reimbursement will only be made costs from June 1 and October 31 and associated with COVID-19 precautions.

According to Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, the federal government needed to fill important gaps caused by COVID as they do not have jurisdiction over the schools.

“I believe that one of the greatest needs we have is ensuring that our kids continue to receive quality education during the pandemic,” said Mayor Wilson. “Anything we can do to help our schools provide a safe and accessible experience for our children is a top priority.”

At the beginning of August, Salt Lake County provided $10 million in CARES Act funding to the five public school districts in Salt Lake County.