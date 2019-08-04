Salt Lake commercial fire causes upwards of $80k in damage

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The spontaneous combustion of oily rags caused a commercial fire in Salt Lake City early Sunday morning, said Salt Lake City Fire Dept.
Crews responded to the commercial fire at 1658 S. 4370 W. just before 1 a.m.
Crews said they had the fire under control within 30 minutes.
Even though sprinklers activated in a nearby building, which helped save the main building, the fire did an estimated damage $80,000-100,000 in damage to the business.
Salt Lake City Fire dept. later blamed the spontaneous combustion of oily rags for starting the fire.