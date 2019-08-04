Salt Lake commercial fire causes upwards of $80k in damage

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The spontaneous combustion of oily rags caused a commercial fire in Salt Lake City early Sunday morning, said Salt Lake City Fire Dept.

Crews responded to the commercial fire at 1658 S. 4370 W. just before 1 a.m.

Video footage as crews first arrived at this morning’s fire: pic.twitter.com/JV3YF7swAU — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) August 4, 2019

Crews said they had the fire under control within 30 minutes.

Even though sprinklers activated in a nearby building, which helped save the main building, the fire did an estimated damage $80,000-100,000 in damage to the business.

Salt Lake City Fire dept. later blamed the spontaneous combustion of oily rags for starting the fire.

Salt Lake City commercial fire Aug. 4, 2019 (photo: Salt Lake City Fire Dept. via Twitter @SLCFire)

