Newsfore Opt-In Form

Salt Lake commercial fire causes upwards of $80k in damage

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
salt lake city commercial fire Aug. 4, 2019

Salt Lake City commercial fire Aug. 4, 2019 (photo: Salt Lake City Fire Dept. via Twitter @SLCFire)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The spontaneous combustion of oily rags caused a commercial fire in Salt Lake City early Sunday morning, said Salt Lake City Fire Dept.

Crews responded to the commercial fire at 1658 S. 4370 W. just before 1 a.m.

Crews said they had the fire under control within 30 minutes.

Even though sprinklers activated in a nearby building, which helped save the main building, the fire did an estimated damage $80,000-100,000 in damage to the business.

Salt Lake City Fire dept. later blamed the spontaneous combustion of oily rags for starting the fire.

  • salt lake city commercial fire Aug. 4, 2019
    Salt Lake City commercial fire Aug. 4, 2019 (photo: Salt Lake City Fire Dept. via Twitter @SLCFire)
  • salt lake city commercial fire Aug. 4, 2019
    Salt Lake City commercial fire Aug. 4, 2019 (photo: Salt Lake City Fire Dept. via Twitter @SLCFire)
  • salt lake city commercial fire Aug. 4, 2019
    Salt Lake City commercial fire Aug. 4, 2019 (photo: Salt Lake City Fire Dept. via Twitter @SLCFire)
  • salt lake city commercial fire Aug. 4, 2019
    Salt Lake City commercial fire Aug. 4, 2019 (photo: Salt Lake City Fire Dept. via Twitter @SLCFire)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS