Salt Lake Co. to allow exceptions to Utah’s new Transmission Index guidelines

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Salt Lake County Health Department, SLCoHD, will allow exceptions to the state’s new transmission index guidelines.

Officials with the Salt Lake County Health Department say they recognize Utah’s transition to

a “transmission index” system. But, say the guidelines present a concern to entities that have

long-planned gatherings and events scheduled for the coming days.

To allow event organizers time to ensure their events meet current guidelines, events, and gatherings in Salt Lake County through Wednesday, October 28, may proceed as planned as long as organizers and venues follow the components of the state’s former “yellow” guidelines.

For events and gatherings on or after Thursday, October 29, venues and event or gathering organizers should plan to adhere to the “high” transmission index requirements.

The Utah Department of Health lists areas that fall under the high transmission index as limiting gatherings to 10 people, and a county-wide mask mandate while the county remains within the high index.

In efforts to support Mayor Wilson in reviewing exceptions, the SLCoHD says they will begin accepting requests for exception to the social distancing requirement by the middle of next week.

Utah’s transmission index guidance states “exceptions will be rare and are strongly discouraged.”

Exception requests will require the venue or event organizer to submit the following to the SLCoHD: