Salt Lake Co. offers cooling centers during expected heat wave

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah is expecting some high temperatures in the coming days.

Red Flag Warning hangs until 9pm in South Central & Eastern UT. This is the area south of the stalled front that cooled down Northern Utah today. Winds relax a bit overnight, but the breeze is NOT going anyhwere in the south–neither is the HEAT. Get ready! @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/dZzK5QmmtS — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 9, 2020

With high temperatures expected in the Salt Lake Valley through mid-July, Salt Lake County has opened two cooling centers for residents and visitors who need a break from the heat.

Cooling centers will be air-conditioned, indoor spaces open to the public. Anyone looking for a break from the heat can visit to cool off, hydrate, and stay safe from heat-related illness.

The cooling centers will be available Thursday, July 9 to Tuesday, July 14 from noon to 7:00 p.m. each day.

***Social distancing protocols will be enforced inside the facility. All visitors are required to wear a face covering. People with symptoms of illness are asked to refrain from coming to the facilities.

The two cooling centers are listed below:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy

(parking is free)

Salt Palace Convention Center

100 South West Temple

Salt Lake City

(parking is free)

Sal Lake County Health officials encourage everyone, especially older adults, to exercise caution in excessive heat by following these tips: