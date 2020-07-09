Salt Lake Co. offers cooling centers during expected heat wave

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah is expecting some high temperatures in the coming days.
With high temperatures expected in the Salt Lake Valley through mid-July, Salt Lake County has opened two cooling centers for residents and visitors who need a break from the heat.
Cooling centers will be air-conditioned, indoor spaces open to the public. Anyone looking for a break from the heat can visit to cool off, hydrate, and stay safe from heat-related illness.
The cooling centers will be available Thursday, July 9 to Tuesday, July 14 from noon to 7:00 p.m. each day.
***Social distancing protocols will be enforced inside the facility. All visitors are required to wear a face covering. People with symptoms of illness are asked to refrain from coming to the facilities.
The two cooling centers are listed below:
Mountain America Expo Center
9575 South State Street
Sandy
(parking is free)
Salt Palace Convention Center
100 South West Temple
Salt Lake City
(parking is free)
Sal Lake County Health officials encourage everyone, especially older adults, to exercise caution in excessive heat by following these tips:
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol and caffeine
- Wear appropriate clothing; light-colored and lightweight fabrics work best
- Stay indoors during midday when outside temperatures are hottest, usually between noon and 3:00 p.m.
- Take it easy, avoiding exercise and strenuous activity when it’s hottest outside
- Know the warning signs of heat-related illness, which include dizziness, nausea, rapid heart rate, chest pain and difficulty breathing
- Visit a cooling center if necessary