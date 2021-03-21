Salt Lake Co. Health Department allowing Utahns 16+ to sign up for COVID vaccine Monday morning

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah. (ABC4) — Starting Monday Utah’s most populated county is allowing all Utahns over the age of 16 to sign up for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Salt Lake County’s health department said it expects the appointments to be available at nine in the morning.

ABC 4 visited all the county health department websites in the state and most are allowing vaccine appointments to all Utahns over the age of 16 starting this Wednesday.

Salt Lake County is the only one that said vaccine appointments are open to all Monday morning, two days before everyone else

“As always, I want to encourage people to please be patient,” said Gov. Cox. “Phone lines might be jammed a little, servers might be backed up and again there won’t be enough doses in the state for everyone for the next few weeks.”

The next few weeks could include more than one million Utahns getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Utah Department of Health says 17% of Utahns have been fully vaccinated.

Governor Cox originally set the date for Covid-19 vaccination appointments for all Utahns 16+ as April 1st.

“Importantly it will allow us now to take our mobile vaccination clinics to go into hard-to-reach areas or populations that have more vaccine hesitancy than others and really just go after every person,” said Cox.

To find vaccine appointments available in Utah go to getmyshot.utah.gov or use vaccinefinder.org.

Governor Cox said it’s important to sign up early and follow the rules like making sure you get your first and second-round doses at the same place and just scheduling one dose at a time.

“They order second doses of vaccine based on where you got your first dose so it’s really important you go to the same place to get those second doses,” said Cox.