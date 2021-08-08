Salt Lake City woman killed in car crash hours after her dream wedding

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A family is mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday night, not even 24 hours after her wedding.

A vigil was held at Warm Springs Park for 26-year-old Angelica Dhondup.

Family members said everyone called her Jelly. She was newly married to her high school sweetheart and was ready to start a family when around 1 a.m. on Saturday an alleged drunk driver drove the wrong way on I-15 and hit the car she was in head-on and killed her.

Jelly, the youngest of 11, was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints.

“They both enjoyed and loved each other,” said Jelly’s cousin Curtis Dorsey-Maestas. “You want to give them one of the best weddings you know. She was absolutely beautiful.”

Angelica had the nickname Jelly but Dorsey-Maestas said she was the glue that held the family together

“That’s going to be the hardest; the family and that’s something we can’t replace,” said Dorsey-Maestas.

Jelly leaves behind her husband Tenzing, two biological sons, and an adopted daughter.

“She was a brave, young lady,” said Dorsey-Maestas.

Jelly was a jokester and was known for always wanting to have a good time.

Her family members told ABC 4 she was competitive and beautiful and loved family.

“It’s hard but I know she would want us to remember her for who she was and bringing the family together,” said Dorsey-Maestas.

The family was together at Warm Springs Park which was always a place of gathering for them.

The family was half Mexican and half Native American, and Dorsey-Maestas said that means family was everything.

At the vigil Saturday night the family said a prayer, shared memories, and let go of lavender-colored balloons. Lavender was the same color Jelly’s bridesmaids wore on her wedding day.

“You would always see Jelly with a smile,” said Dorsey-Maestas. “There was not a day that didn’t go by that she didn’t smile and for us seeing that smile made us smile.”

Police said the person who hit Jelly is in custody now facing charges including automobile homicide.

They identified the suspect as 36-year-old Manaure Gonzalez-Rea.