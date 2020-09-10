Salt Lake City to temporarily close some parks, public spaces for public safety

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued a proclamation Thursday afternoon temporarily closing certain city parks and the city cemetery to the public so crews can continue to clear debris after this past week’s windstorms.

“It’s hard to see so many of our beloved open spaces upended like this. I know these places, and the big, beautiful trees that inhabit them, hold significance for our residents,” said Mayor Mendenhall. “We want to get people back in these parks as soon as we can. We just ask that the public give us time to make sure they are safe first.”

The following public spaces will be closed to the public while city crews work to remove fallen trees, branches, and debris.

Liberty Park

Fairmont Park

Sunnyside Park

Jordan Park

Lindsey Gardens

Richmond Park

Riverside Park

Washington Square

Salt Lake City Cemetery

Any other public space not on the above list is fully open. Each closure will remain in effect until the city’s public service department determines that the danger from fallen trees is not longer an issue.

Once dangerous circumstances have been eliminated by the city, volunteers will be coordinated to help restore city parks and spaces.