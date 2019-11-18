Salt Lake City suing the state of Utah’s Port Authority over proposed Inland Port Project

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Salt Lake City is suing the state over the proposed Inland Port project.

Both sides were in court Monday.

The city says the state doesn’t have the authority on the land.

“I do feel we have a much stronger case and much better legal arguments,” Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski said.

Basically the city says the state is taking away land- and requiring residents to help foot the cost of the Inland Port project.

Which city prosecutors say would cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

“So here we have provisions of the act that take away land-use regulation and take away money. But there’s no explanation about how those things are reasonably related to promoting economic growth, to promoting jobs,” City attorney Samantha Slark said.

The city filed a lawsuit to prevent the Authority from spending or committing any of the City’s property tax increment or sales tax revenue until after the judge rules on the case.

The project will redevelop more than 16,000 acres in Salt Lake’s Northwest Quadrant.

The states says it has jurisdiction over that land and isn’t doing anything wrong.



“It’s the legislature saying, ‘this is how we’re going to fund the Port Authority’, saying ‘this is how we’re going to fund ourselves,'” defense lawyer Lance Sorenson said. “This is the legislature doing what legislatures do.”

Recently the Inland port has sparked controversy. Supporters say it will bring more jobs and industry to an underutilized part of the city.

Those against the plans say it could hurt the environment.

The judge is taking time to review the facts on the case before a decision is made.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

