Salt Lake City Stars guard Justin Wright-Foreman joins Real Sports Live

Jazz second round draft pick enjoying great first season with the Stars

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz second round draft pick Justin Wright-Foreman joined Real Sports Live Sunday night to talk about his first professional season with the Salt Lake City Stars in the G-League.

Wright-Foreman is averaging 17.6 points and 6.4 assists per game for the Stars, who are off to a 14-4 start and in second place in the Western Conference.

Wright-Foreman, the 53rd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Hofstra University, talks about his first season in Salt Lake City, the influence Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley have had on him, and how close he is with fellow draft picks Jarrell Brantley and Miye Oni.

