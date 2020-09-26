Salt Lake City School District to expand student meal program to six more schools

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City School District will expand its student meal program beginning Monday, Sept. 28. The program will expand to include six additional school sites bringing the total number of student meal sites to 22.

Meals will be served at these sites every weekday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This federal seamless food service program is open to the public. Free/reduced meal benefit status and school enrollment is not a requirement.

Meals for those with specific needs will be made available upon request. To help ensure safety, all meals will be prepared, packaged, and delivered by SLCSD staff to each family’s vehicle. Walk-up services are also available.

Meals will be provided to all children ages 0 to 18 at the sites listed below:

Backman Elementary (South Parking Area – Enter from 1500 West)

601 North 1500 West, Salt Lake City, Utah

Clayton Middle (Southeast Parking Area – Located by front doors)

1470 South 1900 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

East High School (West Parking Area – Enter from 900 South)

840 South 1300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Edison Elementary (U-shaped Driveway – Located in front of school)

430 South Cheyenne Street, Salt Lake City, Utah

Emerson Elementary (Northwest Student Drop Off – North bound on 1000 East)

1017 Harrison Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah 84105

Escalante Elementary (West Parking Area – Enter from 900 North)

1810 West 900 North, Salt Lake City, Utah

Franklin Elementary (Main Entrance – North side of building)

1115 West 300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84104

Glendale Middle School (Northwest Parking Area)

1430 West Andrew Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah

Highland High School (East Parking Area – Located next to main entrance)

2166 South 1700 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Hillside Middle School (Northeast Parking Area – Located behind the school)

1825 Nevada Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84108

Liberty Elementary (Southeast Parking Area)

1085 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

M. Lynn Bennion Elementary (Parking Area – Located next to loading docks)

429 South 800 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Mary W. Jackson Elementary (Northwest Parking Area – Enter from 800 West)

750 West 200 North, Salt Lake City, Utah 84116

Meadowlark Elementary (Northeast Parking Area)

497 North Morton Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah

Nibley Park School (Main Entrance – Driveway)

2785 South 800 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

North Star Elementary (South Parking Area – Located next to South entrance)

1545 North Morton Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84116

Northwest Middle (Northeast Parking Area – Located next to main entrance)

1730 West 1700 North, Salt Lake City, Utah

Parkview Elementary (Northwest Parking Area)

970 South Emery Street, Salt Lake City, Utah

Riley Elementary (Southeast Parking Area)

1410 South 800 West, Salt Lake City, Utah 84104

Rose Park Elementary (West Parking Area – Located next to main entrance)

1105 West 1000 North, Salt Lake City, Utah

West High School (U-shaped Driveway – Located North of building next to cafeteria entrance)

241 North 300 West, Salt Lake City, Utah

Whittier Elementary (North Parking Area – Enter from Roberta Street)

1600 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

For questions or concerns, please contact the Child Nutrition Office: (801) 974-8380.