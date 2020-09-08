Salt Lake City School District cancels first day of remote learning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Salt Lake City School District is canceling their first day of remote learning due to power outages caused by severe weather.

“With power outages across three counties, trees and power lines down, and winds above 100 mph expected through the afternoon, we feel it is safer to cancel the first day of classes. We’re grateful to the crews who are working hard to restore power and look forward to starting the year online with our students very soon,” said Interim Superintendent Larry Madden.