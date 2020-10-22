Salt Lake City residents to hold community voting parade

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With Election Day just around the corner, voters of all ages, backgrounds, and political party affiliations in Salt Lake City plan to participate in a #WalktheVote parade. The parade’s purpose is so people can personally deliver their ballots to the ballot box safely, securely, and without the need to wait in a long line.

Salt Lake City residents who want to participate in the voting parade are asked to meet at 165 South Main Street at noon on Sunday, Oct. 25.

According to officials with the parade group, groups in more than 18 cities are participating in parades around the county to walk their ballots to their local drop boxes. Parade organizers hope the event encourages early voting and celebrates community and political engagement.

Recent #WalktheVote participants include Joan Jett, Margaret Cho, and Snoop Dogg.

For more information on the voting parade, you can visit wewalkthevote.com.