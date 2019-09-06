Man charged in shooting death of Salt Lake City woman in August

9/6/2019 UPDATE: Police have charged a 27-year-old homeless man with the shooting death of a Salt Lake City woman in August.

According to charging documents, Timothy Vaughn was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with first-degree felony murder, second-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

Documents state a woman told police she talked to Vaughn on Aug 15 who was selling sodas in order to make money to get to Park City. The woman met with Vaughn then left the area for a few minutes. When she returned she noticed Vaughn was arguing with Alicia Baxter, 33. The woman said she witnessed Vaughn pull out a gun from his waistband and shoot Baxter then run to TRAX. The woman was able to identify Vaughn through a photo line up.

Another witness told police Vaughn tried to sell him the gun then when he turned away, he heard a gunshot and turned around to see Baxter lying on the ground and Vaughn leaving towards TRAX. The witness also identified Vaughn through a photo line up, according to documents.

Vaughn interviewed with police at the Utah County Jail where he was already incarcerated for pulling a knife on two individuals he said ran a stop sign and nearly hit him on his bicycle on August 17. He is facing felony charges of theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm and aggravated assault for that incident, documents state.

During his interview with police Vaughn admitted he was in possession of a handgun when he was arrested in Provo. He said he lives in Park City and a friend gave him the stolen gun to hold for “safety precautions”. Police discovered the gun had been reported stolen out of Park City on Aug 13.

8/16: Friday police identified the victim as 33-year-old Alicia Baxter. Police say Baxter knew her killer.

{Previous story}

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman is dead in Salt Lake City after a shooting in broad daylight.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released, but police described her as a white woman in her 30s. Police said she was talking with three men when one of then shot her.

Police said they received a call to assist with a bleeding woman around 4Z:50 p.m. They said the woman was found with a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Police said the suspect and two witnesses are still at-large.

“We have suspects of interest but we don’t have anyone we are going to be giving out right now. However, we do not have anyone in custody,” said Salt Lake City Police Lt. Jenn Diederich.

Salt Lake City homicide investigation Salt Lake City police search for suspect after woman shot, killed. Here's what we know: https://bit.ly/2Kz29Bc Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Thursday, August 15, 2019

Investigators are working to piece together the different accounts of what happened. Police said they don’t believe the suspect poses a threat to the larger community and say this was an “isolated shooting”–meaning it was likely personal.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

What others are reading: