Court documents say Salt Lake City Police Officer had relationship with parolee

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Salt Lake City police officer was charged with a third-degree felony for allegedly having sexual relations with a female parolee, according to court documents.

The court documents say that the officer, Robert Tilton Hinds, was aware that the woman was on parole at the time of the relationship. The documents also state that cell phone messages between the two confirmed that they met for sex, and an audio recording shows that Hinds threatened the parolee with physical violence.

