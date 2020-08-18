SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police have identified a man killed after crashing his motorcycle in Salt Lake City on Sunday.
Detective Greg Wilking, Salt Lake City Police, said Abdirahman Juma, 28, was riding his motorcycle along with another man on down a long stretch of 2100 North and 3510 West.
The man was filming Juma as they were both on motorcycles when Juma lost control, laid down his bike, and slid into a fence post.
Juma died at the scene. Police did not release if the man was wearing a helmet.
- Salt Lake City Police identify man killed after crashing motorcycle while being filmed
- Republicans take part in 1st night of DNC
- AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’
- Cowboy Fire near Salina now at 250 acres
- Caught on Camera: Watch mountain lion relax near Colorado waterfall
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.