Salt Lake City Police identify man killed after crashing motorcycle while being filmed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police have identified a man killed after crashing his motorcycle in Salt Lake City on Sunday.

Detective Greg Wilking, Salt Lake City Police, said Abdirahman Juma, 28, was riding his motorcycle along with another man on down a long stretch of 2100 North and 3510 West.

The man was filming Juma as they were both on motorcycles when Juma lost control, laid down his bike, and slid into a fence post.

Juma died at the scene. Police did not release if the man was wearing a helmet.