Salt Lake City Police dept reporting over 30 vehicles stolen in April

Stolen keys in Salt Lake City. Courtesy: Twitter

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed down the amount car burglaries on the Wasatch Front. According to the Salt Lake City police department, during the month of April, 2020, approximately 35 vehicles were stolen.

Courtesy: SLC PD

These vehicles were stolen because the key was left in the car (the keys were left in the glove compartments, hideout, mats under the floor).

Another 10 were stolen while on and unoccupied. Many of these cases are from the southwest district of Salt Lake City.

