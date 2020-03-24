Salt Lake City Police Department sees rise in domestic violence related calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Police Department has seen a 33 percent rise in domestic violence related calls over the past two weeks. According to the police department, the numbers have been increasing since the beginning of the year but have showed a dramatic uptick over the past two weeks.

“These are challenging times and people are under a lot of stress. Unfortunately, this stress can spill out into relationships,” said Chief Mike Brown. “It is never acceptable to perpetrate violence against another. We encourage people to find healthy ways of handling their stress and to think twice before acting in anger.”

The National Domestic Violence Hotline has also reported that many who have called into the hotline recently have cited the coronavirus as “a condition of their experience”.

St. George police have also recently stated that they realize that any increase of domestic violence related calls could be highly correlated with people staying in due to the coronavirus outbreak.

SLCPD encourages residents to be mindful of their neighbors at this time and to keep an eye out for any violence.

“Neighbors, families, and friends, please keep an eye out and notify us if you suspect there is a case of interpersonal violence,” Brown said. “We are here to help.”

SLCPD encourages anyone who has experienced domestic violence to call 799-3000 and ask to speak with a Victim Advocate or call their 24-hour hotline directly at 801-580-7969. All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously.

Individuals can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or the Utah LINKLine at 1-800-897-5465 for confidential assistance.

