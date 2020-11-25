Salt Lake City Police Department adds 2 new airport K-9s

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake Police Department welcomes two new TSA-certified bomb dogs to the roster of specialty K9s servicing the airport.

The dogs, Kelly and Pongo join the SLCPD Airport Division Explosive Detection Squad and four other canines already in the program.

The dogs are German shorthair pointers that have spent a “rigorous 16 weeks” with their new handlers at the TSA Canine Training Center in Texas.

SLCPD say K-9 officers Kelly and Pongo specialize in the detection of explosive materials and will be based at the new Salt Lake City airport.

The SLCPD released a video showcasing what their bomb detection dogs do while working at the airport: