Salt Lake City Overnight Fire

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Fire investigators Sunday morning are trying to piece together what sparked a late night fire.
Salt Lake City fire crews responded to the structure fire just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night at 250 South, 200 East.
The building is abandoned and no one was inside at the time of the blaze. ABC4 News will more on the ABC4 News at 5 p.m.
