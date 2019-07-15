Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – There’s an open seat to lead Utah’s capital city, and the opportunity is drawing a crowded field.

Eight candidates are in the running to be Salt Lake City’s next mayor. They include; Jim Dabakis, Erin Mendenhall, Rainer Huck, David Ibarra, Stan Penfold, David Garbett, Lus Escamilla and Richard Goldberger.

All of them appeared on Inside Utah Politics to discuss their background and where they stand on the big issues they will face, if elected.

You can learn more about them by watching the video profiles below.

Jim Dabakis

Erin Mendenhall

Rainer Huck

David Ibarra

Stan Penfold

David Garbett

Lus Escamilla

Richard Goldberger