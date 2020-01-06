Salt Lake City Mayor-elect Mendenhall to take office Monday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- New Salt Lake City Mayor-elect Erin Mendenhall will be sworn into office Monday.

The Inauguration and Oath of Office Ceremony will be held on the east steps of the City & County Building at noon.

Earlier last week, Mendenhall’s transition team met to make recommendations on the priorities for Salt Lake City under her leadership.

Mendenhall says she will be tackling Salt Lake City’s homeless crisis and the Inland Port project.

Three new city council members will also be sworn in–Andrew Johnston, Ana Valdermoros, and Dan Dugan.

