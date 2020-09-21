Salt Lake City man hits, kills, pedestrian walking on freeway in Idaho

MALAD, Idaho (ABC4 News) – A man from Salt Lake City struck and killed a man walking in the middle of the freeway near Malad City, Idaho, on Sunday.

Troopers said the incident happened at approximately 10:18 p.m near Devil Creek Reservoir when Andrew Delacruz, 24, of Pocatello, was involved in a rollover crash on Old Malad Highway.

Delacruz climbed up a hill to I-15, where he attempted to flag down traffic.

Chad Miller, 33, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was driving northbound on I-15 when his vehicle struck Delacruz in the middle of the lanes.

Delacruz died at the scene. Miller and his two passengers were not injured.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.