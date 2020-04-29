Salt Lake City Lyft driver accused of putting hands around customer’s neck claiming he ‘wanted to have sex with her’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A local Lyft driver is behind bars accused of forcible sex abuse.

Gebriye G. Gebrehiwot, 27 was taken into custody Tuesday night after the victim called police.

She claimed her driver (whom she later identified in a six pack line up as Gebrehiwot) put his hands around her neck and stated that he wanted to have sex with her.

The victim told police she said “No” and told him to drive her home, arresting document state.

“[Gebrehiwot] then slid his hand down victim’s chest and grabbed her breast,” the suspect’s probable cause statement reads.

Gebrehiwot was booked on forcible sex abuse and is in the Salt Lake County Jail.

ABC4 has reached out to Lyft for a response to the accusations. The company’s website says every one of their drivers is screened and must pass an annual background check. They also say they conduct continuous criminal monitoring and driving record checks of current drivers, to catch any new violations.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the toll-free Statewide 24-hour Sexual Violence Crisis and Information Hotline at 1-888-421-1100. Click here for a list of Rape Crisis Resources in Utah.

