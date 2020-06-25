Salt Lake City leaders announce Commission on Racial Equity in Policing

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City leaders announced the implementation of a new advising council that will make recommendations to the Mayor and City Council on Salt Lake City’s policy, budget, and culture of policing.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall selected a core council who will now identify additional people to serve on the commission to ensure that it includes a broadly inclusive mix of experience and backgrounds.

“Once the protests end and the streets become quiet, it is imperative that we not lose focus. We must redefine a new normal in policing. The Commission on Racial Equity in Policing is a first step. As Chair of the Utah Black Roundtable, I’m grateful to be included in this process,” said Darlene McDonald.

The core members of the committee include Rev. France Davis, pastor emeritus of the Calvary Baptist Church; Aden Batar, Director of Migration and Refugee Services for Catholic Community Services; Verona Sagato-Mauga, Executive Director of Renew Wellness & Recovery; Darlene McDonald, chair of the Utah Black Roundtable; Dr. Moises Prospero of iChamps and a direct practitioner in the area of criminal, juvenile & social justice; and Nicole Salazar-Hall, attorney and current Salt Lake City Human Rights Commissioner.

“Working toward greater equity and breaking down institutional and systemic racism has been a priority of this administration and City Council, but this priority has been elevated to an urgent status in the past weeks,” Mayor Mendenhall said. “In this time of great fear and mistrust of government and police, it is our hope that this Commission will result in real, positive change to the way our police department functions in the community.”

The commission will be asked to provide regular updates to the mayor and City Council have been asked to provide a final report that includes a compendium of policy recommendations, budget recommendations, and culture/environment recommendations to be implemented in the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“I firmly believe that we now have a chance to move forward in this unprecedented journey toward equity,” Council Chair Chris Wharton said. “The Commission has the support and respect of the City Council, and I invite all members of the community to step forward together with us in this work for equity.”