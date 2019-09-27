Salt Lake City hunter found dead near Mirror Lake Highway

SUMMIT COUNTY (ABC4 News)- A Salt Lake City hunter was found dead on the north side of Mirror Lake Highway Wednesday.

Officials say a woman called to report her 53-year-old husband had not returned from hunting. She said she knew the area was in thanks to the Find my Friends app on her phone.

When deputies hiked into the area (near mile marker four) they the man was found dead. The cause of death is unknown, but investigators say his death does not appear to be suspicious.

The man’s identity has not been released.

