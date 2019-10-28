SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Fire Department announced Monday they will be sending 12 members to help assist California firefighters with wildfire operations.
Posted Monday on the Salt Lake City Fire Department twitter page, the members will be taking several wildland type 6 apparatus’ with them.
The 12 member team is expected to leave Utah on Tuesday and is expected to be gone for two weeks.
Other fire departments in the state are also sending crews. Crews from Lone Peak Fire District made their way to Sonoma County, California on Sunday to help battle the Kincade fire. Unified Fire announced Monday they will be sending a crew Tuesday.
What others are clicking on:
- 10-year-old in critical condition after rollover on I-15 in St. George
- The Justice Files: Sisters seek closure over murder of Jason Royter – $5,000 reward offered
- Snickers giving away 1 million free bags of fun-sized candy. Here’s how you can score a free bag
- Salt Lake City Fire Department deploying 12 members to California
- Giant sinkhole swallows part of bus in downtown Pittsburgh