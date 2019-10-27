Two people injured in Salt Lake City storage unit fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people were injured in a storage unit fire Saturday.

The incident reportedly happened at the Diamond Storage at 50 S. Redwood Road just before 10 p.m.

Adam Archuleta, the Public Information Officer for the Salt Lake City Fire Department says when fire crews arrived on scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

Flames could be seen from the UDOT Commuterlink cameras on Interstate 80 and Redwood Road.

Archuletta says of the two people injured; one is in serious condition, the other is in fair condition. Both were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

