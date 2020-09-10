Salt Lake City cleanup efforts to deal with the aftermath of windstorm

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A large-scale cleanup effort is underway in Salt Lake City following Tuesday’s significant windstorm.

According to Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s office, Salt Lake City has begun what will be a long cleanup effort as individuals throughout the city deal with the aftermath of Monday and Tuesday’s hurricane-force windstorm.

“Our hearts go out to the many residents whose homes, vehicles, and communities were

damaged in the storm,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “All areas of the City were

impacted, and we’re working hard to spread our resources across neighborhoods. We have a

big job ahead of us as we begin to dig out from the debris.”

Officials say the city crews are focusing their initial cleanup efforts on trees blocking sidewalks, roads, and bike lanes. After areas are cleared the city will remove all city-owned trees before moving on to private downed trees and debris.

“We are asking that residents not place storm debris from private property in the street just yet,”

said Lorna Vogt, Director of the City’s Public Services Department. “City crews will be

scheduling routes throughout the City to clear private property debris as soon as possible, but

with such a high volume of debris, it will take time.”

The city says they understand many residents are unable to clean up their own trees and debris, so they have partnered with United Way’s 2-1-1, to link people who need help with volunteers who want and are able to help.

Those needing help can call 2-1-1, beginning Thursday. Those interested in volunteering can contact Utah’s National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

Residents are being asked to take bulk green waste from the storm to the County landfill. Salt Lake County has waived drop fees, the fee waiver does not include loads brought by businesses or individuals performing cleanup for a fee.

“This is unlike anything we’ve seen before in Salt Lake City,” said the City’s Urban Forester

Tony Gliot. “Our urban forest took a big hit, and it’s hard to see so many big, beautiful trees lying

on their sides. Once our cleanup effort is complete, we will turn our attention to the important

work of replanting.”