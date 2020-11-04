Salt Lake City accepting applications for additional one time COVID-19 funding

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. There were just a few hundred coronavirus cases when Congress first started focusing on emergency spending in early March. By the end of that month, as Congress passed the massive $2.2 trillion Cares Act, cases skyrocketed above 100,000 and deaths climbed past 2,000. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City is now accepting applications for additional one-time CARES Act COVID-19 relief funding.

Salt Lake City says the funding is to help with a range of community development needs, including emergency housing assistance, basic needs for low-income residents, and non-profit and small business assistance.

“The emphasis for this funding is on Mayor Mendenhall’s objective to ensure that recovery, revitalization, and preparation for future waves of the disease are equitable,” states a press release issued by the city.

This CARES Act funding is administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is designated to support national and local program requirements as well as prepare for, respond to, and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications are currently being accepted for additional funding from the following HUD COVID-19 grant programs:

Community Development Block Grant-COVID (CDBG-CV). The program’s primary objective is to promote the development of viable urban communities by providing affordable housing, suitable living environments, and economic opportunities for persons of low- and moderate-income.

Emergency Solutions Grant-COVID (ESG-CV). The ESG program’s primary objective is to assist individuals and families regain housing stability after experiencing a housing or homelessness crisis.

Housing Opportunities for Persons With HIV/AIDS-COVID (HOPWA-CV). The program’s primary objective is to provide housing assistance and related supportive services to persons living with HIV/AIDS and their families.

Information about eligible efforts and the application process can be found online at www.slc.gov/hand.

An optional application training session for applicants will be held via WebEx virtual meetings on Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Late applications will not be accepted.