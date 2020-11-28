Salt Lake Chamber celebrates 11th annual Small Business Saturday®

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Salt Lake Chamber is working with American Express to highlight the importance of shopping small during the holidays.

The Chamber’s Stay Safe to Stay Open campaign, as part of Small Business Saturday, takes place on Nov 28, and all holiday season long.

Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday celebrates the impact small businesses have on communities across the country.

“Small Business Saturday is more important than ever before because federal stimulus money is running out and small businesses are still struggling from the COVID-19 recession,” said Derek Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance. “We encourage all Utahns across the state to support their local establishments this holiday season. These businesses have made great sacrifices to keep you safe, and now it is our turn to help keep them open through this challenge. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and linchpins to our communities, and this program will help remind our consumers that they can take small steps that lead to mighty results in supporting small local establishments.”

This year’s celebration is the 11th Annual Small Business Saturday.

Consumers have reported spending an estimated $120 billion across all Small Business Saturdays combined. 1 That’s $120 billion toward helping communities thrive, spent over just ten days alone.

According to the 2019 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, 97% of consumers who shopped on Small Business Saturday agree that small businesses are essential to their community.

Merchants and consumers can learn more about Shop Small, Small Business Saturday and how to get involved by visiting ShopSmall.com.