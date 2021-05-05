Salt Lake Bees ready to finally get back on the field

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Salt Lake Bees are finally back.

After having the entire season canceled last year because of the pandemic, the Bees can’t wait to get back out on the field.

“We’re all excited,” said manager Lou Marson. “It was crazy last year in March when spring training was canceled and the season was canceled. It was crazy just packing our bags and not being told what’s going on.”

“It’s been a full year for me, so it’s been a long build up,” said Bees outfielder Brennon Lund. “But I’m really excited to be here again. Especially after not playing for a full season. It’s really exciting for me to come back.”

The Bees begin the 2021 season Thursday with a 12-game homestand, the first six games against Reno.

Some 3,200 hundred fans will be allowed to attend the games at Smith’s Ballpark, which will probably sound like a full house to the team.

“Hearing a little bit of fans cheer wherever it is, we know that they’re out there,” said top prospect Jo Adell. “That’s going to add to the fire. Even if no fans were allowed, I think we would go out there and compete at a high level.”

While the Major Leagues started up over a month ago, the Bees have been relegated to intra-squad games and practice games against the Arizona Diamondbacks minor league teams in Arizona.

“We played them mostly throughout the month,” Adell said. “The days we didn’t have enough arms to throw in the games we would do simulated games.”

Adell was able to make his Major League debut for the Angels last season, albeit in an empty stadium without much fanfare.

“It was definitely weird,” said Adell, who played in 38 games for the Angels and hit .161. “I think you get the same feeling, though. Your debut is your debut even if people aren’t in the stands.”

But for Lund, a former Bingham High and BYU star, an entire year off from baseball made him appreciate the game even more.

“I really got to find out how I am as a man in a lot of different things,” Lund said. “I grew up a lot. You live a normal life to see what it’s like to not play baseball, and you kind of realize that there’s more things beyond baseball.”