Salt Lake area restaurants create website for take-out options during coronavirus pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- As coronavirus continues to spread through Utah, businesses and leaders are doing their part to mitigate the virus.

Salt Lake and Summit counties have both prohibited dining in restaurants, leaving take out and delivery as the only option.

Related: Online delivery services in Utah that will bring food to your door during coronavirus pandemic

Now restaurants in the Salt Lake area have come together to launch a new site to help people find and order curbside and takeout options.

The website, www.supportsaltlakedining.com , aims to help local dining establishments continue operation.

Monday, Salt Lake County Mayor Mendenhall outlined federal programs that will provide funds through the Small Business Administration and other agencies but the funds won’t be available for a couple weeks.

To help bridge the gap, Mendenhall said that Tuesday she is asking the City Council to set aside $1 million to “mitigate the crisis.”

Note: Food service workers are required by law to have current food handling training and permits, which are renewed every three years, but there is no guarantee these employees don’t have the virus. Use your discretion and follow the guidelines recommended by the CDC:

Other coronavirus related stories: