Safety tips for decorating your house during the holidays

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The holidays are here and that means many people are putting up their Christmas trees and lights.

Although decorations are fun, they could be safety hazards if you do not take the right precautions.

Rich Woodruff from the Utah Red Cross shared some safety tips for holiday decorating with Good Morning Utah.

HOW TO DECORATE SAFELY

If you must use candles, never leave them unattended, keep them away from anything that could burn and place them out of reach from children and pets.

Check all holiday light cords to ensure they aren’t frayed or broken. Don’t string too many strands of lights together — no more than three per extension cord. Turn off all holiday lights when going to bed or leaving the house.

Ensure outside decorations are for outdoor use and fasten lights securely to your home or trees. If using hooks or nails outside, make sure they are insulated to avoid an electrocution or fire hazard.

Look for the fire-resistant label when buying an artificial tree. Keep it away from fireplaces, radiators and other sources of heat. Never use electric lights on metallic trees.

If getting a live tree, make sure it’s fresh and keep it watered. Bend the needles up and down to make sure no needles fall off.

Don’t light the fireplace if hanging stockings on the mantel.

Check the labels of older decorations. Some older tinsel is lead-based. If using angel hair, wear gloves to avoid irritation. Avoid breathing in artificial snow.

Have good, stable placement when using a ladder and wear shoes that allow for good traction.

For a full list of safety tips, click here.

