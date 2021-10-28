Safety officials urge Utahns to have a plan in place for Halloween weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Halloween is one of the deadliest holidays for pedestrians, according to a AAA study. Safety and prevention officials are reminding people to stay safe while out this holiday weekend.

“Obviously, Halloween is coming up this weekend, and first and foremost, go have fun,” said Det. Michael Ruff with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Before going out to trick-or-treat, Det. Ruff said to have a plan in place.

“Make sure you know what you’re going to do that night, that there are some boundaries set, especially if kids are going out just with older kids, and when they’re going to be back,” he said. Make sure there’s a way to have communication.”

Det. Ruff said it’s important to not go out alone.

“We want to make sure people don’t go out by themselves, don’t go into someone’s house, don’t get into a car,” he said.

With it being dark in the early evening hours and kids out on the streets, Det. Ruff said he and his agency are asking everyone to wear something with a light.

“Anytime a vehicle’s out, especially when it’s dark, it’s hard to see people,” he said. “We want people to take that opportunity to make it as best-case scenario as possible and make sure there are protections; be it glow sticks, be it flashlights, reflective clothing.”

With the holiday weekend just around the corner, the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is calling for parents to talk to their kids about alcohol use.

“Kids across the state are getting their costumes prepared and planning their celebrations. With that recognition, now is the perfect time to tell your kids not to drink,” said Tiffany Clason, the DABC director.

Another study by AAA shows 23% of pedestrian fatalities on Halloween involve a drunk driver.