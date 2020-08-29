Safety concerns in SLC Ballpark Community after homicide

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – After a deadly homicide last week, safety concerns are growing in the Smith’s Ballpark Community in Salt Lake City.

It comes a month after the city installed two port-a-potties in the parking lot across from the Smith’s Ballpark. Residents say they’re attracting more homeless people and increasing criminal activity.

“Since they’ve been installed, one homeless person has been shot in our neighborhood,” said Amy J. Hawkins, Chair of the Ballpark Community Council. “That happened on Wednesday August 12th at 5:30pm in broad daylight.”

Around noon on Friday, ABC4 counted between 25-35 seemingly unsheltered people in the parking lot.

A neighborhood citizen who didn’t want to be identified expressed his concerns.

“We have in my opinion another kind of Rio Grande here,” he said. “Like everybody moved to this area, and they just stay right here in this park.”

ABC4 did reach out to the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office and Salt Lake City Police Department for comment.

The mayor’s office confirms the rest rooms were installed on July 27th.

It released a statement to ABC4 saying in part, “We know homelessness is a critical issue across our city’s communities. My administration is working now on a plan to put new and additional resources into our neighborhoods in order to help both the residents and the unsheltered homeless as soon as possible.”

The Ballpark Community Council is holding a meeting next Thursday at 7 p.m. by Zoom.

“We’ve invited Mayor Mendenhall and Police Chief Brown to attend,” said Hawkins. “I’ve been told by her office that they will answer community questions about what’s the plan moving forward. Is there a plan?”

If you’re interested, there will be a link to the meeting on the Ballpark Community Council’s Facebook page.