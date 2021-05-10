Rylan Jones transferring from Utah to Utah State

Utah guard Rylan Jones brings the ball up court in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Rylan Jones is moving from Salt Lake City to Logan.

The former Utah and Olympus High School point guard announced he is transferring to Utah State after playing two years with the Runnin’ Utes.

Jones will be immediately eligible to play next season under the new NCAA one-time transfer rules.

Jones made the announcement on Twitter, saying, “I am extremely grateful for my 2 years at the University of Utah. Coaches, teammates, fans, memories and moments that I will never forget. With that being said, I have decided to commit to Coach Odom and Utah State University.”

Jones will play for new head coach Ryan Odom, who took over for Craig Smith, who accepted the job at Utah after Larry Krystkowiak was fired.

Because of the COVID-19 eligibility rules, Jones will have three years of eligibility left.

Jones had an outstanding freshman season in 2019-20, averaging 9.6 points and 4.4 assists per game. But his sophomore season was derailed by injuries, as he played in just 17 games, averaging 4.4 points and 4.0 assists per game.

Jones may not have started at Utah, as former Utah State point guard Rollie Worster transferred to the Runnin’ Utes to re-join his old coach, Craig Smith.

The Utes have now lost Jones, Timmy Allen (Texas), Alphonso Plummer (Illinois), Ian Martinez (Maryland), Pelle Larsson (Arizona) and Mikael Jantunin (Finland) from last year’s team.