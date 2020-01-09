VIDEO: RV catches fire near Liberty Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Nobody was injured after an RV caught fire near Liberty Park Thursday morning.

When crews first arrived to scene near 1300 South 800 East just after 7 a.m., the RV was completely engulfed in flames. ABC4’s crew captured some of the flames on video.

Neighbors say they saw three people make it out of the RV.

Karl Steadman, Battalion Chief with Salt Lake Fire Dept, said firefighters faced a lot of dangers on scene. Not only was the RV on fire, but a powerline was down in the area as well.

Fire crews were also able to pull a propane tank that was on the verge of exploding.





“So that was a bit of a factor for us, for a couple of minutes,” Batt. Chief Steadman said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

