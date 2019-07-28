Rural leaders are keeping a close eye on tax reform process

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- The task force charged with gathering input from Utah residents on tax reform will host its final town hall this week.
Rural Utah leaders say some of the ideas under consideration, specifically shifting to a service-based tax, would have a devastating impact on their budgets.
Beaver County Commissioner Mark Whitney stops by Inside Utah Politics to discuss his concerns and what he sees as a viable solution.
